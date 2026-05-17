Ha-Seong Kim News: Taking seat Sunday
Kim is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Kim started the past four games after being reinstated from the injured list Monday, and he'll receive a break after collecting just one hit in his first 18 big-league plate appearances of the season. Jorge Mateo will take over at shortstop in the series finale versus Boston.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ha-Seong Kim See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week35 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets38 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 202666 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ha-Seong Kim See More