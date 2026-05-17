Ha-Seong Kim headshot

Ha-Seong Kim News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 9:04am

Kim is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Kim started the past four games after being reinstated from the injured list Monday, and he'll receive a break after collecting just one hit in his first 18 big-league plate appearances of the season. Jorge Mateo will take over at shortstop in the series finale versus Boston.

Ha-Seong Kim
Atlanta Braves
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