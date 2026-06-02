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Ha-Seong Kim News: Working on approach at plate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Kim has used his time out of the starting lineup to working on his approach at the plate in batting cages, Jesus Cano of The Athletic reports. "It's just so difficult when you don't have a spring training and when you've missed a lot of time for consecutive years," Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Saturday.

Kim played only 48 games in 2025 and underwent surgery in January on a torn finger tendon on his right hand, and in 50 plate appearances since coming off the IL in mid-May he's slashing just .089/.180/.089. Jorge Mateo is handling starting duties at shortstop for now, but Atlanta is being patient with Kim given his layoff and the fact that he didn't have a spring training. Expect the 30-year-old to make a push to regain the starting job once he's had a chance to fully shake off his rust.

Ha-Seong Kim
Atlanta Braves
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