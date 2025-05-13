Hagen Smith News: Having start skipped

Smith was pulled early from his last outing with Double-A Birmingham and will have his next start skipped due to fluctuating velocity and signs of fatigue, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The White Sox are saying Smith is fine physically and this is more about simply managing his workload during his first full professional season. Smith has had control problems this season in issuing 20 walks over 25.2 innings, but he's still managed to post a 2.10 ERA while recording 42 strikeouts.