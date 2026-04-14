Hagen Smith News: Missing bats at Triple-A

Smith has a 2.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB in nine innings for Triple-A Charlotte.

Noah Schultz already earned a promotion from Triple-A, but the White Sox still have Smith and Tanner McDougal making waves in the Knights' rotation, so the pipeline of impact arms to the big-league rotation should continue in the coming weeks. Despite his success, Smith has thrown just three innings in each Triple-A start, so he would presumably start to ramp up to five-plus innings before earning the call to the show.