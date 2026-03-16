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Hagen Smith News: Moved to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 3:18pm

The White Sox reassigned Smith to minor-league camp Monday.

The 22-year-old southpaw will open the 2026 season in the minors, likely with Double-A Birmingham. That's where he spent all of last year, posting a 3-3 record across 20 starts with a 3.57 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 108:56 K:BB across 75.2 innings. Per Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times, Smith will open the year in Triple-A and could make his major-league debut this season.

Hagen Smith
Chicago White Sox
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