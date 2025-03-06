Fantasy Baseball
Hagen Smith headshot

Hagen Smith News: Sent to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

The White Sox reassigned Smith to minor-league camp Thursday.

The fifth overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Smith spun three scoreless frames and struck out four across two Cactus League outings. Smith has the potential to be a quick-mover through the system, although the White Sox have little reason to rush him since they're unlikely to be competitive for a while.

Hagen Smith
Chicago White Sox
