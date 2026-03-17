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Hagen Smith News: Set for Triple-A debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Smith will begin the 2026 season with Triple-A Charlotte.

Smith had a strong showing this spring, striking out eight batters with one walk in 3.2 innings across three appearances. The quality of Smith's stuff is not in question, he just needs to throw enough strikes to start. Last year, the 6-foot-3 southpaw had a 3.57 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 17.6 percent walk rate in 20 starts at Double-A. If he can come anywhere close to the 5.9 percent walk rate he logged this spring, Smith could be in the big-league rotation this summer.

Hagen Smith
Chicago White Sox
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