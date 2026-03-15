Hans Crouse headshot

Hans Crouse News: Makes spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Crouse (lat) struck out two and allowed two earned runs on three hits over an inning of relief Saturday in the Orioles' 8-6 win over the Pirates in Grapefruit League debut.

The appearance was Crouse's first of spring training and signals that he's back to full health after he hadn't pitched in a game since April 3, 2025 while he recovered from a right lat strain. After being cut loose by the Angels last April shortly upon suffering the injury, Crouse had remained a free agent until he signed a minor-league deal with the Orioles in January. He's likely to open the season at Triple-A Norfolk.

Hans Crouse
Baltimore Orioles
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