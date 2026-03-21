Hao-Yu Lee Injury: Appears in exhibition game

Lee (oblique) played in a minor-league spring training game on Wednesday and could be ready for the start of the Triple-A season, MLB.com reports.

Lee sustained an oblique strain sometime earlier this spring that caused him to be removed from Chinese Taipei's World Baseball Classic roster right before the start of the tournament. The 23-year-old now appears to be in better shape on the health front, and he appears primed for the start of the minor-league season. Lee will likely head to Triple-A Toledo, where he spent all of last year, and the infield prospect could push for his MLB debut at some point in 2026 if he impresses in the minors.