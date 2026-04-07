Hao-Yu Lee News: Back from IL

Triple-A Toledo reinstated Lee (oblique) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old opened the season on the injured list due to an oblique strain he suffered in early March, but he's ready to join Toledo after a three-game rehab assignment with Single-A Lakeland. Lee played in 126 games at Triple-A last year and had a .248/.345/.414 slash line with 14 homers and 22 stolen bases.