Hao-Yu Lee headshot

Hao-Yu Lee News: Drives in two Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Lee went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Orioles.

Lee hit an RBI double in the top of the third inning, then followed with an RBI single in the fourth. With Gleyber Torres (oblique) out since early May, Lee has started the last four games for the scuffling Tigers as they look to jump start the offense with some different lineup combinations. The rookie infielder has struggled a bit with a .222/.269/.349 slash line across 24 contests, but if Detroit continues to fall out of contention, the team may give younger players like Lee even more playing time.

Hao-Yu Lee
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hao-Yu Lee See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hao-Yu Lee See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago