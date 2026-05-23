Hao-Yu Lee News: Drives in two Friday
Lee went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Orioles.
Lee hit an RBI double in the top of the third inning, then followed with an RBI single in the fourth. With Gleyber Torres (oblique) out since early May, Lee has started the last four games for the scuffling Tigers as they look to jump start the offense with some different lineup combinations. The rookie infielder has struggled a bit with a .222/.269/.349 slash line across 24 contests, but if Detroit continues to fall out of contention, the team may give younger players like Lee even more playing time.
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