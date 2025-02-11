Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hao-Yu Lee headshot

Hao-Yu Lee News: Invited to spring training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Lee will participate in spring training with the Tigers as a non-roster invitee, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Lee came to Detroit in the Michael Lorenzen trade last summer and is one of the Tigers' top prospects. The 22-year-old infielder played well for Double-A Erie last year following the trade, slashing .298/.363/.488 with 12 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 87 games. Lee could push his way up to Triple-A for the first time in 2025 and may not be too far off from making his MLB debut if he continues to impress in the minors.

Hao-Yu Lee
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now