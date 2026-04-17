Hao-Yu Lee News: Joining big-league roster

The Tigers recalled Lee from Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

A top prospect in the Tigers' organization, Lee gets the promotion after Zach McKinstry (hip/abdomen) was placed on the 10-day IL in a corresponding move. Lee will make his major-league debut Friday, as he's hitting eighth and playing third base against Red Sox lefty Ranger Suarez. The 23-year-old Lee was acquired from the Phillies at the trade deadline during the 2023 season and slashed .243/.342/.406 with 14 home runs, 61 RBI, 81 runs scored and 22 stolen bases at Triple-A last season.