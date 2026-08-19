Hao-Yu Lee headshot

Hao-Yu Lee News: Productive showing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 5:11pm

Lee went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates.

Hitting ninth, Lee had a good afternoon, and he's now batting .438 with six runs scored across his last eight games. The rookie started at third base in this one, and his ability to move between the hot corner and second gives him a little extra versatility. If Lee keeps swinging a hot bat, the Tigers will likely keep finding ways to get him in the lineup at either position, making him someone to keep an eye on in fantasy leagues over the last month of the season.

Hao-Yu Lee
Detroit Tigers
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