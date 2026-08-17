Hao-Yu Lee News: Reaches five times in win

Lee went 3-for-3 with two walks, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-5 win over the Pirates.

Lee set a new season high with three hits and also set a season high by reaching base five times. The rookie infielder hasn't quite found an everyday role with the Tigers, but he's performed well when given an opportunity with a .275 batting average and .737 OPS. If Detroit falls out of playoff contention down the stretch, Lee could see his role grow if the team prioritizes its younger players.