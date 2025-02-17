Fantasy Baseball
Hao-Yu Lee News: Seeing reps at third

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Lee, who has primarily focused on second base in the minors, has also been seeing some time at third in the early stages of camp, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The Tigers are seemingly working on increasing Lee's positional flexibility, which could expedite his journey to the majors. Third base has some uncertainly in Detroit, as utility man Matt Vierling and youngster Jace Jung are currently the top options. Neither player has the role locked down full time, however, which could open the door for Lee if he impresses in spring training. The 22-year-old slashed .298/.363/.488 with 12 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 87 regular-season games for Double-A Erie last season. He's still likely to begin the year with Triple-A Toledo, though more good numbers at that level could force the organization's hand sooner versus later.

