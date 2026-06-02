Hao-Yu Lee headshot

Hao-Yu Lee News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Tigers optioned Lee to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old has been up in the majors since mid-April but will return to Triple-A with Gleyber Torres (oblique) coming off the injured list Tuesday. In his first taste of the big leagues, Lee posted a .205/.241/.337 slash line with two home runs, nine RBI and six runs in 32 games.

Hao-Yu Lee
Detroit Tigers
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