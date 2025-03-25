Harold Castro News: Cut from big-league camp
The Royals reassigned Castro to minor-league camp Tuesday.
Along with Castro, fellow infielders Tyler Tolbert and Nick Loftin were sent out to minor-league camp, a likely indicator that Cavan Biggio will open the season in a utility role with Kansas City. The 31-year-old Castro saw big-league action in six straight seasons from 2018 through 2023 between stops with Detroit and Colorado before spending the entire 2024 campaign in the Mexican League.
