Harold Castro headshot

Harold Castro News: Cut from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 9:18am

The Royals reassigned Castro to minor-league camp Tuesday.

Along with Castro, fellow infielders Tyler Tolbert and Nick Loftin were sent out to minor-league camp, a likely indicator that Cavan Biggio will open the season in a utility role with Kansas City. The 31-year-old Castro saw big-league action in six straight seasons from 2018 through 2023 between stops with Detroit and Colorado before spending the entire 2024 campaign in the Mexican League.

Harold Castro
Kansas City Royals
