Harrison Bader Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Bader (hamstring) went 1-for-3 in Triple-A Sacramento's 4-0 loss to Reno on Tuesday.

Bader, who began experiencing hamstring tightness less than a week before Opening Day, was placed on the 10-day injured list in mid-April due to a left hamstring strain. He made his first rehab appearance Tuesday and recorded a single before being lifted in the sixth inning. The veteran outfielder is eligible to be reinstated from the injured list, though he'll likely require additional time to ramp up depending on how his hamstring responds following Tuesday's outing. In the meantime, Drew Gilbert will likely continue to see increased playing time for San Francisco.