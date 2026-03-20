Harrison Bader Injury: DTD with hamstring issue
Bader is considered day-to-day after experiencing tightness in his left hamstring Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bader dealt with a thumb injury earlier this spring, and now he's tending to what appears to be a minor hamstring injury. The Giants have just one more spring training game -- Saturday against Cleveland -- before beginning the regular season Wednesday against the Yankees.
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