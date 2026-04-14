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Harrison Bader Injury: Nursing minor hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Bader has been dealing with a minor left hamstring injury since spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It helps explain why he's out of the Giants' lineup Tuesday for the second straight game. Bader first tweaked his hamstring less than a week before Opening Day, and it seems the injury is still bothering him. It could at least partly explain the veteran outfielder's lackluster .115/.145/.192 batting line in his first 15 contests this season. At this point, it does not seem the injured list is under consideration for Bader. Jared Oliva is starting in center field and batting ninth Tuesday in Cincinnati in Bader's absence.

Harrison Bader
San Francisco Giants
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