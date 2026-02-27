Harrison Bader headshot

Harrison Bader Injury: Nursing thumb injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 3:29pm

Bader was removed from Friday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers due to a right thumb contusion, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bader was removed from Friday's game after his lone at-bat in the first inning, when he grounded out to second base. Giants manager Tony Vitello relayed to reporters after the game that Bader's thumb had been bothering him "for a few days" and will be out of action for the next couple of days, per Santos. Bader signed a two-year, $20.5 million contract with the Giants in January and is expected to serve as the team's starting center fielder, and while an extended absence isn't expected, it does allow for Jerar Encarnacion and Will Brennan to both see more reps in the outfield.

Harrison Bader
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Bader See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Bader See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
Yesterday
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
3 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
4 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
80 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
148 days ago