Harrison Bader headshot

Harrison Bader Injury: Pauses hitting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Bader (thumb) will be withheld from hitting until Monday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bader had been dealing with thumb problems for several days before he aggravated it during Friday's Cactus League game, which led to an early departure. The Giants will help his thumb heal by keeping a bat out of his hands for a few days; meanwhile, Jerar Encarnacion and Will Brennan figure to benefit from a few extra reps in spring training.

Harrison Bader
San Francisco Giants
