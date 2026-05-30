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Harrison Bader Injury: Placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

The Giants placed Bader on the 10-day injured list Saturday with plantar fasciitis.

Bader missed a few weeks earlier in the season due to a hamstring strain, and he's now due for at least another 10 days on the injured list after being diagnosed with plantar fasciitis. Drew Gilbert is likely to receive the bulk of starts in center field while Bader is on the shelf, and Will Brennan will rejoin the big club to provide outfield depth.

Harrison Bader
San Francisco Giants
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