Harrison Bader Injury: Placed on IL with hamstring strain
The Giants placed Bader on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain.
Bader first hurt his hamstring late in spring training. While he avoided the IL initially, the injury has continued to linger and likely contributed to his lackluster .115/.145/.192 batting line. Jung Hoo Lee will likely shift over to center field while Bader is out, opening up right field for Jerar Encarnacion, Drew Gilbert and Will Brennan.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Bader See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Betting Picks for March 25: Opening Day Same-Game Parlays and Props21 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers34 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Bader See More