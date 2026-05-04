Harrison Bader Injury: Ready for rehab assignment
Bader (hamstring) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bader has been working through a left hamstring strain that caused him to be placed on the Giants' 10-day injured list in mid-April. He has progressed enough in his recovery to embark on a rehab assignment, and how his hamstring reacts to a more intense workload will dictate when he'll be cleared to return to the majors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Bader See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week15 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters18 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target23 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Bader See More