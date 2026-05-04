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Harrison Bader Injury: Ready for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Bader (hamstring) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bader has been working through a left hamstring strain that caused him to be placed on the Giants' 10-day injured list in mid-April. He has progressed enough in his recovery to embark on a rehab assignment, and how his hamstring reacts to a more intense workload will dictate when he'll be cleared to return to the majors.

Harrison Bader
San Francisco Giants
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