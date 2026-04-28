Harrison Bader Injury: Ready to run bases
Bader (hamstring) was cleared to resume running the bases Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The veteran outfielder was placed on the injured list April 15 due to a hamstring strain, which he initially suffered during spring training but attempted to play through at the start of the regular season. Bader is already eligible to be reinstated from the injured list but will need a bit more time to ramp up his baseball work before being activated.
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