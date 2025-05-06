Harrison Bader Injury: Under the weather

Bader is not in the Twins' starting lineup against the Orioles on Tuesday due to an illness, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Bader won't start Tuesday, but Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the 30-year-old outfielder could be available off the bench if he feels better. The Twins will go with Willi Castro, Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach in the outfield against Orioles southpaw Cade Povich.