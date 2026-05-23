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Harrison Bader News: Belts grand slam to power rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Bader went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's 10-3 win over the White Sox.

The center fielder broke the game open when he took Jordan Leasure deep in the fifth inning. It was Bader's fifth homer of the season, and fourth in 10 games since being activated from the IL in mid-May after recovering from a hamstring strain. Over that stretch, he's batting .263 (10-for-38) with three doubles, six runs and 10 RBI.

Harrison Bader
San Francisco Giants
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