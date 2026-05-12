Harrison Bader News: Doubles in return
Bader (hamstring) went 1-for-5 with a double in Monday's 9-3 win over the Dodgers.
After being activated from the injured list Monday, Bader returned to the Giants' lineup and hit a leadoff double in the eighth inning. The veteran outfielder missed a month of big-league action with a left hamstring strain, and he struggled at the plate in the beginning of the year while dealing with the injury. He's now slashing .123/.150/.211 with four runs scored, three RBI and one home run across 60 plate appearances this season.
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