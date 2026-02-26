Harrison Bader headshot

Harrison Bader News: Goes yard in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 10:57am

Bader went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 13-12 Cactus League loss to the Brewers.

Bader, who signed a two-year, $20.5 million pact with San Francisco in January, recorded his first home run with the Giants in the fourth inning. The 31-year-old is coming off the best offensive campaign of his career in 2025, during which he slashed .277/.347/.449 with 17 long balls, 54 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 501 plate appearances over 146 regular-season games between the Twins and Phillies. He is expected to take over as the Giants' everyday center fielder this season, pushing Jung Hoo Lee to right field.

Harrison Bader
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
