Harrison Bader News: Goes yard in spring game
Bader went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 13-12 Cactus League loss to the Brewers.
Bader, who signed a two-year, $20.5 million pact with San Francisco in January, recorded his first home run with the Giants in the fourth inning. The 31-year-old is coming off the best offensive campaign of his career in 2025, during which he slashed .277/.347/.449 with 17 long balls, 54 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 501 plate appearances over 146 regular-season games between the Twins and Phillies. He is expected to take over as the Giants' everyday center fielder this season, pushing Jung Hoo Lee to right field.
