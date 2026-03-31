Harrison Bader News: Goes yard in win
Bader went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 win over the Padres.
Bader launched a 408-foot shot to left-center field in the third inning, accounting for San Francisco's first home run of the season. The veteran outfielder was 1-for-10 with four strikeouts entering Monday's contest, and he's now slashing .143/.143/.357 across 14 plate appearances. He has recorded a hit in back-to-back games and will look to put a rough opening series behind him.
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