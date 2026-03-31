Harrison Bader headshot

Harrison Bader News: Goes yard in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Bader went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Bader launched a 408-foot shot to left-center field in the third inning, accounting for San Francisco's first home run of the season. The veteran outfielder was 1-for-10 with four strikeouts entering Monday's contest, and he's now slashing .143/.143/.357 across 14 plate appearances. He has recorded a hit in back-to-back games and will look to put a rough opening series behind him.

Harrison Bader
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Bader See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Bader See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for March 25: Opening Day Same-Game Parlays and Props
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for March 25: Opening Day Same-Game Parlays and Props
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
19 days ago
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
MLB
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
19 days ago
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
MLB
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
24 days ago