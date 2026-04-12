Harrison Bader News: Hitting bench amid slump
Bader is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Jung Hoo Lee will slide over from his usual spot in right field to cover center field in place of Bader, who will sit for the second time in four games. Bader's absence from the lineup comes while he's gotten off to a sluggish start at the plate during his first season in San Francisco; he's slashing just .115/.145/.192 with one home run, zero steals, three RBI and four runs across 55 plate appearances.
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