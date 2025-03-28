Harrison Bader News: Homers in Minnesota debut

Bader went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's loss against the Cardinals.

Bader appeared ticketed for fourth-outfielder duties with the Twins heading into spring training, but he seems to be a beneficiary of the injuries to infielders Royce Lewis (hamstring) and Brooks Lee (back). With Lewis and Lee on the injured list, Jose Miranda is expected to see the majority of the starts at third base to begin the season, making corner outfielders Trevor Larnach and Matt Wallner candidates to see more time at designated hitter and thereby opening up a spot in the outfield for Bader. His performance Thursday should also help keep him the lineup in the short term until Lee or Lewis return.