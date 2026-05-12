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Harrison Bader News: Homers in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Bader went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Dodgers.

Bader's blast tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth inning. The outfielder exited the game for pinch hitter Drew Gilbert in the seventh, which is likely part of the plan to help Bader ease back in after a month-long absence due to a hamstring strain. Bader is batting .136 with two homers, four RBI, five runs scored and no stolen bases over 62 plate appearances this season. He's likely to handle a starting role in center field, but if he can't dig out of his early slump, the right-handed-hitting Bader could cede some at-bats to the left-handed Gilbert, at least against right-handed pitchers.

Harrison Bader
San Francisco Giants
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