Harrison Bader News: In lineup Tuesday

Bader (hamstring) will start in center field and bat second during Tuesday's exhibition game against the Sultanes de Monterrey, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bader has been dealing with left hamstring tightness since Friday, but he's now been given the green light to return to a game setting. Assuming his hamstring holds up, the 31-year-old outfielder figures to be good to go for San Francisco's season opener against the Yankees on Wednesday.