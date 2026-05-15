Harrison Bader News: Launches homer in loss
Bader went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Athletics.
Bader was back in the lineup after sitting out the previous two games. The Giants may simply be managing his reps coming off a hamstring injury, but Bader could also lose some at-bats against right-handed pitchers if the left-handed-hitting Drew Gilbert can show consistency at the plate. Through 66 plate appearances this season, Bader is batting .159 with a .515 OPS, three homers, five RBI, six runs scored and no stolen bases.
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