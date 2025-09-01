After being acquired from the Twins on July 31, Bader started in just three of the Phillies' first seven games of August, but he appears to have since moved into a quasi-everyday role. He included this past month by starting in 17 of the final 22 contests, slashing .328\/.408\/.475 with one home run, three RBI and nine runs. Given that he's swinging a hot bat and is an excellent defender, Bader could end up being prioritized ahead of Nick Castellanos -- who is out of the lineup Monday -- Max Kepler and Brandon Marsh in the final month of the season.