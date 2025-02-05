Fantasy Baseball
Harrison Bader headshot

Harrison Bader News: One-year deal with Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

The Twins signed Bader to a one-year contract Wednesday that includes an mutual option for 2026, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The Twins have an injury-prone center fielder in Byron Buxton and two left-handed hitting corner outfielders in Trevor Larnach and Matt Wallner, so the right-handed hitting Bader makes sense as an active fourth outfielder. Bader has a career .776 OPS against left-handed pitching and much of his playing time could come versus southpaws, provided Buxton is able to stay healthy.

