Harrison Bader News: One-year deal with Minnesota
The Twins signed Bader to a one-year contract Wednesday that includes an mutual option for 2026, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
The Twins have an injury-prone center fielder in Byron Buxton and two left-handed hitting corner outfielders in Trevor Larnach and Matt Wallner, so the right-handed hitting Bader makes sense as an active fourth outfielder. Bader has a career .776 OPS against left-handed pitching and much of his playing time could come versus southpaws, provided Buxton is able to stay healthy.
