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Harrison Bader News: Receiving afternoon off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Bader is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bader will pick up some rest in the series finale after he went 5-for-22 with four extra-base hits (two home runs, two doubles), five RBI and four runs while starting in the Giants' last five games. Drew Gilbert will cover center field in place of Bader on Wednesday.

Harrison Bader
San Francisco Giants
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