Harrison Bader News: Reinstated from injured list

The Giants activated Bader (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bader missed a month of action with a left hamstring strain that first began bothering him late in spring training. He went 4-for-18 with two home runs, one stolen base and a 3:5 BB:K over six rehab games with Triple-A Sacramento. Bader should be in line to serve as the Giants' primary center fielder moving forward.