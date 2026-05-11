Harrison Bader News: Reinstated from injured list
The Giants activated Bader (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bader missed a month of action with a left hamstring strain that first began bothering him late in spring training. He went 4-for-18 with two home runs, one stolen base and a 3:5 BB:K over six rehab games with Triple-A Sacramento. Bader should be in line to serve as the Giants' primary center fielder moving forward.
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