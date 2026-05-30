Harrison Bader News: Riding pine Saturday
Bader isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Colorado, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bader notched a base hit and an RBI in Friday's series opener, but he'll retreat to the bench to begin Saturday's contest. While he sits, Casey Schmitt, Drew Gilbert and Jung Hoo Lee will form San Francisco's outfield trio.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Bader See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends10 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 1614 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Bader See More