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Harrison Bader News: Riding pine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Bader isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Colorado, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bader notched a base hit and an RBI in Friday's series opener, but he'll retreat to the bench to begin Saturday's contest. While he sits, Casey Schmitt, Drew Gilbert and Jung Hoo Lee will form San Francisco's outfield trio.

Harrison Bader
San Francisco Giants
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