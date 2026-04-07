Harrison Bader headshot

Harrison Bader News: Sitting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 3:03pm

Bader isn't in the lineup Tuesday versus Philadelphia.

Bader has not hit well to begin 2026 and will get an opportunity to reset on the bench Tuesday. The outfielder has gone hitless in the majority of the games played so far and has yet to have a multi-hit game. Jared Oliva has the start in center field and is batting ninth in Bader's place Tuesday.

Harrison Bader
San Francisco Giants
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