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Harrison Bader News: Swats grand slam

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Bader went 1-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Athletics.

Bader's lone hit of the day was a big one, as he went the opposite way for a grand slam off Jose Suarez to punctuate an eight-run eighth inning for the Giants. The center fielder has struggled to a .531 OPS through 20 appearances in 2026, though he has shown off some power of late with three homers and a .571 slugging percentage over his past seven games. Bader will look to continue supplying power and find a more complete groove at the plate in order to maintain consistent playing time.

Harrison Bader
San Francisco Giants
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