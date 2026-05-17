Harrison Bader News: Swats grand slam
Bader went 1-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Athletics.
Bader's lone hit of the day was a big one, as he went the opposite way for a grand slam off Jose Suarez to punctuate an eight-run eighth inning for the Giants. The center fielder has struggled to a .531 OPS through 20 appearances in 2026, though he has shown off some power of late with three homers and a .571 slugging percentage over his past seven games. Bader will look to continue supplying power and find a more complete groove at the plate in order to maintain consistent playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Bader See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 16Yesterday
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week28 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters31 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Bader See More