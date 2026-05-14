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Harrison Bader News: Taking seat Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Bader isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bader has a hit in each of his first two games since returning from injury, but he'll miss a second consecutive start Thursday while Drew Gilbert patrols center field for the Giants.

Harrison Bader
San Francisco Giants
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