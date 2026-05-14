Harrison Bader News: Taking seat Thursday
Bader isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bader has a hit in each of his first two games since returning from injury, but he'll miss a second consecutive start Thursday while Drew Gilbert patrols center field for the Giants.
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