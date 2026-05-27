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Harrison Bader News: Taking seat Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Bader is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants will extend Bader a breather after he started in each of the previous five games while going 4-for-18 with a grand slam, a double and a walk during that stretch. Drew Gilbert will fill in for Bader as the Giants' starting center fielder Wednesday.

Harrison Bader
San Francisco Giants
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