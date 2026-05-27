Harrison Bader News: Taking seat Wednesday
Bader is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Giants will extend Bader a breather after he started in each of the previous five games while going 4-for-18 with a grand slam, a double and a walk during that stretch. Drew Gilbert will fill in for Bader as the Giants' starting center fielder Wednesday.
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