Harrison Bader headshot

Harrison Bader News: Will see significant run in LF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Bader is expected to see a "significant amount of playing time" in left field for the Twins this season, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Bader's best asset is his defense in center field, which is where each of his last 651 appearances have come. However, as long as he's healthy, Byron Buxton is slated to handle the bulk of the playing time in center field. Trevor Larnach is projected to start in left field against right-handers, but he could yield to Bader regularly versus lefties.

Harrison Bader
Minnesota Twins
