Harry Ford headshot

Harry Ford News: Beginning season at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

The Nationals optioned Ford to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

With Ford starting the season in Triple-A, it appears Drew Millas will open the 2026 campaign as the backup to Keibert Ruiz at catcher. Ford was acquired from the Mariners over the winter and was thought to be in the mix to beat out Ruiz for the starting gig. Ford, however, didn't do much at the plate this spring to force Washington's hand, slashing .214/.353/.286 across 17 plate appearances. He hit .200 with a .694 OPS in four games at the World Baseball Classic for Team Great Britain. Ford should be in the majors at some point this season.

Harry Ford
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harry Ford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harry Ford See More
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
13 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
22 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
23 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Catcher
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Catcher
Author Image
Erik Halterman
37 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
49 days ago