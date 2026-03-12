Hayden Birdsong Injury: Being evaluated for elbow injury
Birdsong is being evaluated for an elbow injury Thursday, Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The nature of Birdsong's injury isn't clear, so it's unknown if this will be a long-term issue for the 24-year-old right-hander. Birdsong has been roughed up this spring, allowing eight earned runs on eight hits and three walks across 2.1 innings. He's struck out two. Birdsong should be considered day-to-day until further notice. He was viewed as a long shot to open the season in the Giants' rotation.
