Hayden Birdsong Injury: Getting second opinion
Birdsong is getting a second opinion on the forearm discomfort he is dealing with, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Birdsong said he hopes to only miss weeks with the issue, but a second opinion is typically reserved for when surgery has been recommended, so this is an ominous sign. The 24-year-old righty had given up eight runs while walking three batters and striking out two in 2.1 innings this spring, but he says his arm felt fine prior to Tuesday, so the injury isn't to blame for his poor results.
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